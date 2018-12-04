Channel 3000 columnist Bill Wineke, who as a Wisconsin State Journal reporter interviewed Bishop Robert Morlino when he first came to Madison comments, upon the bishop's death that Morlino failed one of the goals he set for himself back then. That was to restore the church's role in public discourse in the Madison diocese. That never happened, Wineke writes, because Morlino never came to understand the people in the diocese he was serving.
Columnist Bill Kaplan insists that last week was the worse week for Wisconsin Republicans and Donald Trump. Wisconsin farmers have been hit hard by Trump's trade policies and Republicans here are feeling the brunt of the dismay, Kaplan notes in a WisOpinion piece. Meanwhile, GM's decision to close plants and lay off workers is bad news for the way Trump is handling the economy, he adds.
Dominique Paul Noth contends state GOPers are making an "asp" of themselves with their lame-duck attempts to put limits on Gov.-elect Tony Evers even before he takes over. It's clear that the November election didn't kill the snake thanks to the gerrymandered districts the Republicans had engineered at the start of the decade.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a broadside against the "sanctimonious and selective hypocrisies" of Robin Vos over his efforts to curtail Evers' powers. Rowen provides a list of Vos-supported changes to enhance Gov. Scott Walker's powers. Guess it depends on the governor's party, he quips.
Roger Utnehmer, a member of Common Cause Wisconsin's governing board, adds on his blog that "sore losers" and "lame ducks" shouldn't be able to overturn the will of the people. He writes that this week's special session by the Republicans should be canceled.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska calls George H.W. Bush a "real man." He then goes on to complain that Bush was a Republican that the left hounded throughout his presidency and only now praises his civility.