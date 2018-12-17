In a WisOpinion column, Tom Still eulogizes Bill Kraus, the Wisconsin political icon who passed away last Friday. Kraus defined what it meant to be a citizen of Wisconsin, Still writes, recalling the days when Kraus ran the "bull pen" outside the office of then Gov. Lee Dreyfus. Reporters respected him because Kraus respected them, he adds.
Scott Walker extends his legacy days, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. On the same day he used his powers to bypass the Legislature and give Kimberly-Clark a $25-$28 million gift, a power that incoming governor Tony Evers won't have thanks to Walker's signing of the lame-duck legislation passed by his party, a Texas judge ruled Obamacare unconstitutional in a case that Walker was a party to.
Speaking of legacy, blogger Jeff Simpson says Walker has a legacy all right, posting events that marked his eight years as governor, including giving billions of dollars of taxpayer money to hugely profitable corporations, telling a major contributor how he planned to destroy unions, and being in bed with the Koch brothers.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wants to know what Democrats stand for. They can't just be anti-Trump or anti-Walker, they need a clear theme, he writes. The Republicans have their economic cause -- supply-side economics -- that they've been trumpeting for decades. The Democrats haven't one of their own, he says.
Madison's rightie blogger, David Blaska, launches into another tirade against the New York Times, insisting that like other media outlets, it "campaigns" for causes without having to report what in reality are campaign contributions. He attacks opinion columnist David Leonhardt for what he claims is punishing his enemies.
The Racine Journal Times expresses its dismay at yet more secrecy in Racine's city government, this time over what action it will take over the passage of two marijuana referendums Nov. 6 in which Racine citizens voted for legalization. Instead of considering what to do in the open so citizens can judge for themselves their officeholders' opinions, Mayor Cory Mason, the city attorney and alders decided to discuss it all in a closed session. Open the doors, the paper insists.