There are bigger issues than straws, fulminates the Racine Journal Times over a measure pending before the Madison City Council that would require restaurants in the capital city to only hand out plastic straws if the customer asks for them. It's overreaching to enact laws about straws, the paper editorializes.
Silly America knows the problem, but won't do a thing, says Dominique Paul Noth on his Dom's Domain blog. When it comes to guns, we are as paralyzed socially and politically as we are over climate change, he adds.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald obviously like their backwater state, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. They continue to act as though Tony Evers is not the governor even if he did win the last election fair and square as they continue to confirm his appointments and plan to continue their gerrymandered districting. So, of course, they dismiss Evers' call for gun control measures in light of the recent massacres, he adds.
Speaking of gerrymandering, state Sen. Lena Taylor, in a column for the Milwaukee Courier, recounts a lesson about people in power resorting to cheating. She admits both parties have been guilty throughout state history to draw legislative districts to favor them when they're in power. But, the time has now come to turn this over to an independent body. Compete, don't cheat, she admonishes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes the irony in drug store giant Walgreen's announcing that it is closing 200 stores during this, Donald Trump's "winning economy." That comes on top of Perkins restaurants announcing they were declaring bankruptcy, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska jumps to the conclusion that "liberal" and "left wing" organizations — he includes in that description The Capital Times — will oppose the MacIver Institute's suit to force Gov. Tony Evers to allow its staffers to attend press conferences and briefings from which the governor has excluded the right-wing group.