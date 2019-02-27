As Gov. Tony Evers rolls out his first Wisconsin budget and Assembly Speaker Republican Robin Vos starts calling it too expensive, let's harken back to remind Vos of how he showered taxpayers' money on lavish parties, state airplanes and big staff pay raises when he had free rein, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen.
The Beloit Daily News agrees with Wisconsin court reformers that one of the first things that needs to be done to reform our court system is to raise the pay of court officials, especially that of private lawyers filling in as public defenders. Then we can get on to fixing the important parts of the system that have led to overloaded prisons and inadequate help to prevent recidivism.
Rep. Tyler August, a Lake Geneva Republican, wriees a column for the blog Right Wisconsin claiming his fellow Republicans passed a common-sense tax cut for Wisconsin's middle class but Tony Evers vetoed it. August insists the money to pay for a tax cut should come not from wealthy taxpayers, but from the state's surplus that the Republicans built up over the years.
Writing in Isthmus, Ruth Conniff, editor-at-large of the Progressive, says "Tear down that wall." She traveled with dairy farmers from Wisconsin and Minnesota to Mexico with a nonprofit group to meet with the families of their undocumented workers. The arrangements between farmers and undocumented workers have been mutually beneficial, writes Conniff, and says what both the Midwestern farmers and the Mexican workers want is a year-round visa program that acknowledges that we need these workers and they deserve our protection and thanks.