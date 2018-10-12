Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey defends local television stations that pre-emptied network programs to show their meteorologists' reports on the dangerous storms that were imperiling their viewers. He adds he feels sorry for those who called the stations to complain about the choice.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson's latest column is labeled "The Incoherence of of Scott Walker." Thompson insists Walker's suddenly changing policies make for a confused campaign. The Marquette University poll shows that he's underwater with independent voters. He attempts to take credit for job figures, but they're no better and often worse than other states, Thompson writes.
"We don't all live in Brett Kavanaugh's world," writes former Progressive magazine editor Ruth Conniff in a column in the Madison weekly Isthmus. She talks about her years at Yale when Kavanaugh was a senior and she a freshman. These kind of men live in a different world, even though they are in the minority. They will continue to rule until the majority decides to vote, she adds.
The right-wing MacIver Institute, in a piece authored by M.D. Kittle and Chris Rochester, claims that single-payer health care takeover in Wisconsin would cost taxpayers $30 billion. The pair claims that analysis shows that single-payer plans would be enormously costly, although they don't address what the savings will be from ditching the current costly plans.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders just how much health care costs have risen since Milwaukee's first heart transplant back in 1968. Papers back then reported than of the $18,000-plus cost all but $252 was covered by the insurance plan of the patient's employer, American Motors. Look at today, he suggests.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen has eight questions he'd like answered about the television ads touting incumbent Attorney General Brad Schimel's re-election campaign. The real question, though, is whether you can fool an entire electorate, he adds.