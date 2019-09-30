The Beloit Daily News calls Gov. Tony Evers' consideration of buying back guns a "dumb" idea. First, it will never happen under the current Legislature, the paper says, and, second, it plays right into the worst fears of gun owners who think the government wants to take their firearms away.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts what he calls more lunacy from the Trump camp. It's an email supposedly from Donald Trump Jr. in which he says a Ukrainian energy company knew Joe Biden was for sale so it gave his son Hunter a $50,000 a month seat on its board. This from a guy whose dad has appointed misfits and incompetents to virtually every government post, Heinzelman comments.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, meanwhile, "blows the whistle" on Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who pooh-poohed the Ukraine revelations and insisted that we would have been better off if it had remained a secret. Rowen suggests that Russia re-instate Johnson's visa.
The Janesville Gazette editorializes on the matter as well and wonders had former President Obama asked a foreign country to launch an investigation on his opponent, Mitt Romney, what the Republican reaction would have been. The paper calls out its district congressman, Bryan Steil for making light of the incident.
The right-wing MacIver Institute issues its annual report on what it calls the state of K-12 education in Wisconsin. Ola Lisowski concludes that despite increased funding, the state of education isn't good. She contends 41,000 Wisconsin students are attending failing schools.
The Racine Journal Times sides with a high school football coach for taking down a student who had run onto the football field while the game was in progress. The mother of the student admits her son was wrong for what he did, but she wants the coach fired for using excessive force in grabbing him and pushing him to the ground causing what she says are concussion-like symptoms. The paper says the coach acted properly, especially in these days of violent incidents.