Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG CONTINUES THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING... NOW THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * VISIBILITY...AREAS OF ONE QUARTER MILE * IMPACTS...LOW AND RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY WILL LEAD TO POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&