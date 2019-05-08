The Beloit Daily News frets that Wisconsin may soon be in the throes of "Illinois state budgeting." The paper notes the big divisions between Tony Evers' budget requests and the response from the legislative Republicans, not at all different than what Illinois went through when they couldn't agree on a budget for nearly two years.
The conservative MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle, meanwhile, says the fiscal conservatives in the Legislature are feeling better abut the budget battle ahead. Legislators like state Sen. Steve Nass are buoyed by Joint Finance's willingness to jettison much of Evers' proposals, including the gas tax.
Wisconsin's secretary of transportation, Craig Thompson, in a column in the Rice Lake Chronotype, says now is the time for the state to invest in its economy, roads and the future. He advocates for Gov. Tony Evers' proposed eight-cent a gallon gas tax increase as a first step in helping solve the deterioration of our roads which, he says, will help build the economy.
Wisconsin's government, once pro-active on climate change, can be again, assures Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He urges new Gov. Tony Evers to take Wisconsin back to the days before Scott Walker became chief executive and not only acquiesced to notorious anti-environment legislator Tom Tiffany, but decimated the DNR and its reliance on science.
Once again, state Democrats grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory in last month's Supreme Court race, blogs Jeff Simpson on Cognitive Dissidence. The veteran blogger presents his case about went wrong and how it is a devastating blow for liberals in the state.
In a Fox News opinion piece, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, urges Republicans to "wake up" to the Democrats' "judicial power grab." Walker, who has been regularly weighing in on national issues recently, claims that Dems are "suing and suing" on redistricting until they can turn the states blue.
The Legislature needs to confirm Gov. Evers' new revenue secretary, former State Rep. Peter Barca, says the Racine Journal Times. If Republicans really do mean they want to work with the other party, the least they should do is confirm Evers' appointments instead of playing politics with them.