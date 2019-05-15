The Beloit Daily News reminds politicians that it's the Constitution, not the party that needs to be protected in the investigations that Congress is trying to launch on the Trump administration. Trouble is, there are few principles that politicians follow these days and that needs to be changed.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of all the flooding occurring around the U.S. in recent weeks and wonders if Wisconsin is any better prepared than it was last year. He blames much of the problems on a refusal to admit that climate change is causing most of the problems.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, M.D. Kittle of the MacIver Institute wonders if a new handbook produced by the Department of Health Services FoodShare program raises a number of red flags and may be opening the door to fraud because of new wording defining residency.
Jon Peacock of the Wisconsin Budget Project outlines on the organization's blog how the Foxconn contract could be improved. He posts a list of steps that the state could take to put limits on the subsidies for the corporation's contemplated plant near Racine and protect the state if the deal doesn't take place.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if the move by many businesses to not accept cash for purchases violates federal law which states that our folding money is legal tender for all debts, public and private.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's new "harder" paywall announced last week. He wonders if it will help or hurt the paper as it makes it tougher for non-subscribers to get access to the digital content. He lauds the paper for trying new approaches, but wonders if it is being fully transparent to readers.