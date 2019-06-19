Actually, life ought to work like that, is the Beloit Daily News' response to Donald Trump's comments that he'd accept info from a foreign government during an American political campaign and not necessarily report it to the FBI, as required by law. When the FBI director pointed out that fact, Trump insisted that the FBI was wrong and life didn't work like that.
Former UW-Oshkosh professor and now with the Jack Kemp Foundation, Ike Bannon, posts a WisOpinion column describing a new approach for economic development in Wisconsin. He uses Fort Atkinson as an example of a community that invests in itself, making it as attractive as possible to live there. This is how others communities should invest. It's much better than spending millions to bring a Foxconn and its problems here, he insists.
Ola Lisowski of the conservative MacIver Foundation lists ten ways to improve the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee's budget. Suggested improvements include paying for transportation without raising new revenue and eliminating pork on the expense side.
Save the yellow perch admonishes business blogger John Torinus in a piece for Urban Milwaukee. Torinus is alarmed by the disappearance of the perch in Lake Michigan, one of the lake's most important species. Yet, our politicians are doing nothing about it, he complains.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering if Wisconsin's Burnett County is equipped to regulate a 26,000-pig farm. The farm is being proposed by an Iowa hog producer. Rowen points out that Iowa is already the country's leading producer of fecal matter. But, fear not, it proposes to lessen the pig manure by injecting much of it into the ground. Great, notes Rowen, that should do wonders for the county's ground water.