The Beloit Daily News endorses Lisa Neubauer for the Wisconsin Supreme Court in an editorial today. The paper stays clear of the debate over her opponent Brian Hagedorn's opinions about gays and same-sex marriage, and says simply that Neubauer has more experience and is simply the better candidate of the two.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen has a list of 10 ways to understand Scott Walker's plans. As Walker travels the country, wooing the press and others to his devious agenda, Rowen says it's important for the national media to know what we Wisconsinites already know.
What's wrong with everyone? asks Dominique Paul Noth on his blog Dom's Domain. He marvels at the size of the Democratic field for president next year, but can't understand the quibbling over socialism vs. capitalism, as if aspects of both aren't favored by advocates for the other.
On the conservative Badger Institute website, Julie Grace blogs that Wisconsin's high rate of incarceration isn't exclusively the result of criminal behavior. She points out that Wisconsin's rules of extended supervision often send people back to prison for small infractions.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes about the lessons of Baltimore that Milwaukee would be wise to heed. Murphy points to a major story in last Sunday's New York Times that traced the downfall of a once-thriving city and notes that Milwaukee is in a better place on many fronts, but needs to make wise decisions in the years ahead.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson contends that Republicans are really bad on capitalism, despite their claims. Peterson lists several examples of why he believes that. The soaring national debt under their presidents is but one of the examples.