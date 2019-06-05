The Beloit Daily News, in the wake of Sen. Mitch McConnell now saying the GOP-controlled Senate would now confirm an appointment made in the last year of a president's term, lashes out at McConnell for not only his hypocrisy, but for feeding the ugly partisan divide so prevalent in the nation today.
Noting that nearby Kenosha County has become a hot bed for human trafficking, the Racine Journal Times calls on legislators to get on board with a bipartisan plan to deal with the situation. They need to OK Attorney General Josh Kaul's request for additional help, the paper editorializes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reports from another Madison school board meeting where he finds the usual chaos and what he considers foolish decisions like continuing the Schools of Hope program that hasn't shown any positive results after all these years.
Democratic activists are seeking to remove voter proof of residency requirements, complains M.D. Kittle of the MacIver Institute on a Right Wisconsin posting. Insisting that residency fraud is rampant in Wisconsin, Kittle condemns resolutions passed by Dems at their convention last weekend.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a number of cartoons depicting Donald Trump's visit to Britain this week along with some Homer Simpson comedy.