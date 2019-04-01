The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth says the cancellation of a talk by Blackwater's Erik Prince at Beloit College last week was a sad day for free speech. Barth says the college made a bad call in canceling the speech, which plays right into the hands of Donald Trump's order relating to free speech on college campuses.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen lauds Midwest Environmental Advocates for challenging in court the Wisconsin DNR's approval to grant Foxconn permits to divert Lake Michigan water for its under-construction plan near Racine. Rowen notes that the public-interest law firm's challenge centers on the fact that the water diversion won't serve residential customers.
Bill Osmulski, who writes for the conservative MacIver Institute's blog, accuses former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder of "false narratives" in his crusade to take redistricting duties away from partisan politicians, Wisconsin being one of his primary targets. Osmulski accuses Holder of not accurately portraying Wisconsin's voting system.
Conservative Republican state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin writes on the Right Wisconsin blog that you need to vote for Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn to fight back against religious bigotry.
In a column for Isthmus, the Progressive's Ruth Conniff comments on how Wisconsin Republicans are desperate to hold on to their lame-duck "spoils," traveling to Wausau to find an appeals court judge to stay Dane County court decisions on the constitutionality of what she describes as a power grab.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a video of a "Christian" giving a prayer in the opening session of the Pennsylvania Legislature as more proof that we need to do away with prayers at public and governmental meetings. First, it's unconstitutional, he says, and while it may be a longtime tradition, it needs to be ended.