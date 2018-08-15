The Beloit Daily News is aghast about a new poll showing that one in four Americans and one in two Republicans would throw out the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by allowing the president to close down news outlets he deems unsuitable. Would those Republicans be so predisposed if Barack Obama were the president, the paper asks. It adds: Should we just tell the founders to shut up?
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering when Scott Walker, who has famously called himself the "education governor" despite deep cuts to public education, will refer to himself as the pro-transit governor. Walker has enacted deep cuts to bus transit aid and refused to fund local road projects, but what the heck, Rowen implies.
Posting on Right Wisconsin, the right-wing MacIver Institute News Service blogs that average K-12 pay for school administrators has topped $96,000 per year. That's three times the average salary for Wisconsin workers, the institute says, and it laments that no wonder there isn't enough money for the classrooms.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's John Gurda reflects on the turbulent summer of 1968. He recalls working second shift as a "stripper" on the high-rise bridge over the Menomonee Valley, with the rotting-grease smell from the rendering plant beneath the bridge practically marinating his clothes, and hitting the bars after work in Walker's Point. And then a family tragedy changed it all.
Conservative Owen Robinson, writing in the West Bend Daily News, repeats how he doesn't like U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, claiming that her "tragic" record is one of inaction. Regardless of who won Tuesday's Republican primary, he says, either Leah Vukmir or Kevin Nicholson would be better than Baldwin.