The Beloit Daily News agrees with Donald Trump's comment that the anonymous author of the op-ed in the New York Times that depicted chaos in the oval office is "gutless." In an editorial, the paper cites former President Barack Obama's characterizations that also take issue with the anonymous column. A secret cabal in the White House is not how our government is supposed to function, the paper insists.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Politico has suggested that Wisconsin may be experiencing "Walker fatigue" leading up to this fall's elections. "We've seen, lived it and noted it, too," Rowen writes. He cites a number of the governor's Twitter posts to explain why that's so.
In a posting on the Department of Workforce Development's website, its secretary, Ray Allen, cites what he calls the successes of his department. He says that because of low unemployment, many Wisconsin businesses are having trouble finding qualified job applicants and adds that his department has enacted programs that deal with that problem.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal says that Gov. Scott Walker blew his "dog whistle" at the wrong person last week by accusing the running mate of his opponent in this fall's election, Mandela Barnes, of not standing for the national anthem. Walker shows such little regard for black people that he wouldn't even use Barnes' name, referring to him as Tony Evers' running mate. He notes Barnes' response, which Liebenthal says put Walker in his place.
M.D. Kittle, a self-proclaimed investigative reporter for the MacIver Institute's news service, credits Attorney General Brad Schimel for resolving the state's 20-year rape kit problem in just three years. Schimel, who has been criticized for a slow response to testing thousands of rape kits, announced last week that the backlog has now been eliminated. In a Right Wisconsin posting of his story, Kittle says Schimel took the bull by the horns and delivered on promises.
How odd, responds Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, that Brad Schimel finally got the rape kits tested two months before his re-election. He went for years without action, Peterson contends, and then suddenly saw the light after his opponent, Josh Kaul, accused him of not placing a priority on the tests.
Liberal blogger Jeff Simpson, meanwhile, isn't a fan of James Wigderson's Right Wisconsin website, which Wigderson inherited from its founder, Charlie Sykes. Simpson, a member of the Monona School Board, notes Wigderson's posting about the failure of Milwaukee public schools and accuses him of making racist comments in the process.