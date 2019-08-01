The Racine Journal Times editorializes that there's a big problem with Donald Trump's attack on Baltimore's U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings. The congressman's district, which Trump described as a place no one wants to live, is Trump's district as well and he represents them, too.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a look at "those good guys" with the guns. He lists a number of incidents, including the recent killing of a 17-year veteran on the Milwaukee police force, that were perpetrated by people who had concealed carry permits.
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin writes a column for CNN Opinion in which she outlines how Democrats can take back crucial states from Donald Trump. Included in her list of what the party has to do is to take on the special interests and campaign on Midwestern values.
Wisconsin legislative Republicans want permanent one-party rule in this state — theirs, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The latest example is their move to change the veto rules now that Gov. Tony Evers has shown he can use it. They lost and they don't want to let that happen again, he adds.