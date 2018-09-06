Millennials are accused of disrupting many things in our lives, notes an editorial in the Racine Journal Times -- home ownership, golf, casual dining, etc. But one good thing about this generation is that they're not bellying up to the bar as often as their predecessors, the paper says, which is good news for moderation and better health outcomes.
Milwaukee Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, in a column posted on WisOpinion, uses the opening of another school year to make points about Gov. Scott Walker's record on public schools in Wisconsin. As he starts his daughter on her first year in public school, Larson notes teacher shortages and low morale and pledges to undo the damage that Gov. Scott Walker has inflicted on public schools since he was governor.
Business blogger John Torinus calls John McCain the "right kind of tough guy" as he praises him for his American values. He was tough, but he knew when it wasn't necessary to be tougher, Torinus explains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska chimes in, nothing that "heroes never die. Sadly, neither does hate." Rarely has a public figure said more in death, the blogger writes, claiming that many used McCain's death to hit at Donald Trump. But, Blaska adds referring to Trump, you don't demean an American war hero when you haven't served a day yourself.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen mourns the death of Anita Zeidler, daughter of the iconic Milwaukee socialist mayor Frank Zeidler. Rowen notes what Anita meant to the city of Milwaukee and her longtime advocacy for the United Nations Association.
Blogger Jeff Simpson accuses the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty of deliberately misleading people about Scott Walker's Act 10. He says WILL extols Act 10's promotion of merit pay for teachers and includes examples of school districts' use of of it, including Monona Grove where Simpson is on the School Board. He says that's faulty and explains his and his fellow board members' opposition to merit pay.
Citing personal experience, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says that Medicare should be allowed to negotiate drug prices just as insurance companies can. There's no reason that co-pay on drugs covered by Medicare should be more than other plans, he adds.