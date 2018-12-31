As a prognosticator and rocket scientist, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was a dud, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He posts examples of Vos claiming Wisconsin's economy would take off like a rocket once Scott Walker was re-elected, sort of in the same vein as Walker's claim to grow 250,000 jobs in four years.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman has a quiz for his readers during the government shutdown over Donald Trump's wall on the Mexican border. The quiz involves Trump's statements so far on the nuances behind the shutdown.
Finally, blogs Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, the United Nations is taking an interest in the death of children in U.S. custody at the U.S.-Mexican border. Heinzelman says it has long been a mystery to him why the U.N. hasn't taken an interest in what is going on involving human rights at the border.
Playing the race card to excuse the failure of others is par for the course in Madison, claims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, who is now also a candidate for the Madison School Board this spring. He cites a comment made in a State Journal story on Sunday that insinuates that to run as a white candidate against a black candidate is tantamount to racism.
M.D. Kittle, on the conservative MacIver Institute's news service, lists the most "under reported news stores of 2018." Joining the Trump-inspired crowd of media critics, Kittle complains that the "mainstream" media routinely skips stories in order to favor liberals.