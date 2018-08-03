Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if Wisconsin's Central Sands area will become the next Flint, Michigan. Juneau County and Central Sands are now ground zero for big agriculture groundwater contamination, he says, and points out that Kewaunee County has so many polluted wells from CAFO run-off that residents are already using bottled water.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson explains in his latest column how the government helps the economy. He uses a conversation of several years ago between 1st District Congressman Paul Ryan and then right-wing Fox News host Glenn Beck on how progressives are ruining America by establishing government programs. He goes on to explain why Ryan is wrong.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if the candidates for the Democratic nomination for governor are too liberal. He says that Scott Walker is very vulnerable, but he fears that the Dems are blowing it with "far-left" campaigns. They're concentrating on controversial issues rather than hitting the bull's-eye that Walker has left for them.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Dr. Jenifer Hoppe Vipond explains why she's running against longtime 5th District Republican Congressman James Sensenbrenner. The pediatrician says it's because Sensenbrenner has refused to endorse any sensible health care policy and she wants to make that happen.
Yes, says Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, Medicare for all would cost about $32 trillion over 10 years. But, he adds quickly, that's actually less than what we're paying for health care now with its high deductibles and tens of millions of people without coverage.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey asks whether Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is who we need as the next speaker of the House. Ethics and even criminal charges are hanging over his head over the sex scandal with Ohio State's wrestling program where he was a coach.
Wisconsin's prison costs continue to expand, laments Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project. There are many options that can be used to reduce the costs, she points out, but Wisconsin politicians continue to refuse to make them a priority.