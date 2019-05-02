The Racine Journal Times is opposed to proposed legislation that would make the winner of a lottery in Wisconsin anonymous. All this would do is open the door for fraud, the paper editorializes, and provides an example of how that happened not all that long ago.
Wisconsin is still a leader in student debt, writes Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. He notes that a new study shows that student debt in the state went from roughly $19,000 in 2007 to $29,000 tens years later. That 48.5 percent increase is more than 30 other states, he adds.
USA Today-Wisconsin citizen columnist Casey Hoff comments on the attempt to legalize marijuana in the state. In a piece that appears in the Sheboygan Press, Hoff says that governor's plan has been met with Republican fear tactics, which he finds unfortunate.
Business blogger John Torinus says that the politicians need to check out the real health reforms that have been enacted by private employers. He points to an article in the Harvard Business Review that examines Walmart's new plan that it says is showing dramatic results in containing health care costs. Torinus suggest looking at these instead of a government take over of health care.
Writing as a "special guest perspective" on the conservative MacIver Institute's website, conservative radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell insists that expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin like Gov. Tony Evers has proposed is an unnecessary boondoggle.
Benjamin Yount, one of the self-described Watchdog.org reporters, writes in a Right Wisconsin post that Eau Claire taxpayers are unlikely to see any of the $681,000 owed the county by the pair that embezzled funds over the years. And the county can't even touch the pensions the two former employees are entitled to, he complains.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen flags a recent New York Times article that described how ordinary taxpayers are starting to rebel over their having to pay taxes while multi-billion-dollar corporations get by with paying any. Included in the piece was Amazon, which is expanding in Wisconsin with government help, but has paid $0 in taxes the past year.