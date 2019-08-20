At last, after eight years of contempt for even mentioning climate change, Wisconsin is again refocused on addressing it, writes James Rowen on his blog the Political Environment. He cites several examples of a new environmental awareness that was squelched by Scott Walker and his appointees at the DNR.
Attorney William White, former chairman of the Dane County Regional Airport Commission, posts a column on WisOpinion in support of the Air Force stationing F-35s at Truax Field. White insists that the new planes will enhance the viability of the airport itself.
Bill Kaplan, in a column on WisOpinion, is urging Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson to support the Butch Lewis Act to save troubled pension plans. The Act, passed by the Democratic-led House with 29 Republican supporters needs every vote it can get in the Senate. The legislation is aimed at preserving earned pensions that were scorched by the 2007-08 recession.
The Racine Journal Times weighs in on a controversy involving Milwaukee buses carrying artwork that sends what it calls a political message. The artwork, produced by students as a project for the Milwaukee Art Museum, tells immigrants what to do in the event they're confronted by ICE agents. The paper asks what would be the reaction if the message proclaimed that all immigrants should be detained and deported?
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is back on his crusade to label "mainstream media" as being unfair to Donald Trump. He contends that it has now turned from Russian collusion since Bob Mueller didn't help make their point to insisting that Trump is a racist. He cites a New York Times changed headline as "proof" of all this.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says people should brace themselves for more cursing from our elected officials. Gone are the days when people in leadership positions would use words that were not profane, but made the same points even more emphatically.