Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson delves into the question of whether the Manufacturing and Agriculture tax credits actually work. After examining the data, he concludes that the wealthy have made the most from the credit and there's no real evidence that it has actually created jobs as legislative Republicans claim. Tony Evers wants to reduce the credit to help pay for a middle-class income tax cut.
In an Isthmus column, Bill Lueders takes a look at the state Supreme Court race and whether we should believe either of the candidates when they say that they will be impartial when it comes to their rulings on cases. He claims that Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn in their own ways are making it difficult for voters to tell the difference.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, writing on the MacIver Institute blog, contends that the "left" is engaging in a new religious test in its opposition for conservative judicial candidates. O'Donnell claims that the current criticism of Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn and Sen. Tammy Baldwin's opposition to Gordon Giampietro's appointment to federal district court were attacks on their religions.
In a blog post on Right Wisconsin, Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative legal think tank Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, insists that a new study shows that crime reduction is a benefit of the school choice program.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman gives a thumbs up to Wisconsin Republican Congressmen James Sensenbrenner and Michael Gallagher for abiding by their principles in voting against Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to do an end-run around Congress to build his wall.
The Racine Journal Times calls on Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric. The paper says he's not helping matters with his over-the-top language about his political opponents. The Journal Times editorial says it's obviously an attempt to fire up his base, but it tends to fire some people up in dangerous ways.