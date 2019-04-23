The Racine Journal Times is concerned that active-shooter drills in our schools are hurting more than helping. The paper cites a number of incidents where younger students are traumatized by the drills, adding that school districts have to take added precaution to make sure the drills are age-appropriate.
What happens after Mueller?, asks the Beloit Daily News. Well, for one thing, the paper editorializes, we need to make sure that our elections are safe against hackers, most notably the Russians. Forget about impeaching Trump, the paper says, and get on with hearings to figure out how to safeguard our elections.
Matt Kittle, of the conservative MacIver Institute's staff, insists that Gov. Tony Evers' latest task force is another gift to big labor. He keeps doing labor big favors for their support in the 2018 elections rather than addressing the real problems facing the state, Kittle contends.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if action will follow Republican elected officials' words about Earth Day, especially in supporting electric charging stations around the state. Rowen suggests that you ought not hold your breath.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes what Mitt Romney said about the release of the Mueller investigation report on Donald Trump's relationship with Russia and how it "sickens" him. What he needs to do now, the blogger says, is visit his GOP Senate colleagues and convince them it's time impeach and convict the president.
Will Flanders, the research director for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, returns to the Right Wisconsin blog to claim that the University of Wisconsin-Madison is using questionable assumptions to justify the expansion of Medicaid in Wisconsin.