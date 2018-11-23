Absolutely, keep Stephanie Klett on as head of the Department of Tourism, writes Cognitive Dissidence blogger Jeff Simpson. She's been so good at marketing the state that it's hard to believe Scott Walker hired her. But the rest of Walker's appointees need to go, adds Simpson.
Scott Walker has a lot of nerve, write Political Environment blogger James Rowen, for posting that "true freedom and prosperity come not from the clumsy hand of the government — but from empowering people to control their own destinies through the dignity that is born of work." That "clumsy hand" of government, writes Rowen, has been steady enough to write him a paycheck for close to 30 years.
As people are putting up Christmas trees indoors, the Racine Journal Times looks at such trees outdoors — in our state parks. This past summer the cost of enjoying many parks grew as the Department of Natural Resources went to a “price-sensitive” system for admission and campsite fees — boosting rates at popular parks. The paper notes a new company has been hired to handle park reservations and the cost for a reservation will drop from $9.65 to $7.75 — not big bucks, "but it will buy a few extra marshmallows for the campfire."
In a column in the La Crosse Tribune, Mark Anthony Rolo talks about Thanksgiving from the Native American perspective. A member of the Bad River band of Lake Superior Chippewa, he notes that some Native Americans reject the holiday, but most, despite "all our social ills and battles with state and the federal government," manage to find reasons for gratitude. This year Rolo is grateful that for the first time, two Native women were elected to Congress — including Democrat Sharice Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, who will represent Kansas. "Our voices are finally being heard in Washington," says Rolo.
In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed column, Marilyn Miller and David Kraemer say they are happy that a bus line from central Milwaukee to Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County has been saved, but note that is only a temporary solution. What's needed, they argue, is a regional transportation authority with taxing power because the current system is not working for a growing number of people.