This week’s top read at CapTimes.com was directed at teachers.
In “an open letter to Wisconsin teachers,” former state Rep. Kelda Roys, a Democratic candidate for governor, listed the ways she says “you, your pocketbook, and your profession have been under attack” under Gov. Scott Walker’s administration. She referenced increasing class sizes, decreasing median salaries and closing rural schools.
“Despite all this, I am asking you to not to leave … As governor, I pledge I will do everything in my power to restore the funding our schools deserve, the rights, wages, and benefits you lost, and the autonomy and respect you deserve,” she wrote.
This week’s second top read was a scoop from reporter Katelyn Ferral, detailing an acrimonious meeting of The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. In the meeting, Attorney General Brad Schimel and Secretary of State Doug La Follette rebuked State Treasurer Matt Adamczyk.
"Matt, I gotta tell you, I’m counting the days till you’re not on this board. I’ve had enough. Doug is absolutely right. The string of demands you've made on the people who work hard on this agency has been unreasonable and abusive and I’ve said this before on the record and I'm going to say it again on the record: Your personality and approach to these people is abusive and unreasonable so we’re done with this. You made your unsubstantiated allegations for the whole world by claiming these guys are unqualified ... they have performed very well in the functions they are doing," Schimel said.
Other top reads this week included this week’s cover story on the Alec Cook case, who was sentenced to three years in prison for three counts of third-degree sexual assault, an introduction to the new CEO of Overture Center and a look at Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign ads.
Here were the top 10 reads on CapTimes.com from Sunday, July 29 to Saturday, Aug. 4:
2. Treasurer Matt Adamczyk's demands to state employees 'abusive' and 'unreasonable,' says AG Brad Schimel