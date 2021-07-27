Roundabout construction at US 14, Highway 92 intersection to begin Monday

A $4.07 million construction project to turn the US 14 and State Highway 92 intersection in southern Dane County into a multi-lane roundabout will begin Aug. 2 in an effort to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes.

The project will begin Monday to construct temporary pavement for traffic staging during the 2022 construction season, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The multi-lane roundabout will substantially lower the risk of turning north from Highway 92 onto US 14, according to project documents. The roundabout will also reduce delays at the intersection onto Highway 92, particularly during peak morning periods.

The intersection will remain open throughout most of the construction with flagging operations. In later stages during the final roundabout construction next spring, US 14 will be closed to through traffic from highways 138 to 92 for approximately one month. The posted detour will direct traffic to state highways 138, 59 and 104.