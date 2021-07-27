Roundabout construction at US 14, Highway 92 intersection to begin Monday

A $4.07 million construction project to turn the US 14 and State Highway 92 intersection in southern Dane County into a multi-lane roundabout will begin Aug. 2 in an effort to reduce the site’s history of fatal and severe injuries crashes.
The project will begin Monday to construct temporary pavement for traffic staging during the 2022 construction season, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The multi-lane roundabout will substantially lower the risk of turning north from Highway 92 onto US 14, according to project documents. The roundabout will also reduce delays at the intersection onto Highway 92, particularly during peak morning periods.
The intersection will remain open throughout most of the construction with flagging operations. In later stages during the final roundabout construction next spring, US 14 will be closed to through traffic from highways 138 to 92 for approximately one month. The posted detour will direct traffic to state highways 138, 59 and 104.
Biglow Road will be closed at the US 14 intersection and motorists will need to use alternate routes. Highway 92 will also be closed at the US 14 intersection for a portion of the roundabout construction.
The project is funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, which is a federal-aid program that aims to reduce traffic fatalities. According to DOT, there were 17 crashes at the intersection from 2012 to 2016 — causing two suspected serious injuries, two suspected minor injuries, four possible injuries and six property damage crashes.
In addition to creating a roundabout, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to resurface four miles of deteriorating pavement on US 14 between Highway 138 and Highway 92 in Dane County to extend the service life and improve safety, according to the project site.
Several other safety-improving measures include paving asphalt shoulders throughout the corridor; widening paved shoulders an additional two feet; placing shoulder rumble strips and centerline rumble strips; installing gravel shoulders to match the final roadway elevation; installing pavement marking; and installing new advanced warning signs.
The DOT aims to finish the first phase of the construction by October 2021 and will resume in spring 2022 with the goal of completing the project by September 2022.