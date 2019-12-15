Ron McCrea, former Cap Times city editor and Frank Lloyd Wright expert, dies at 76

Ron McCrea, an award-winning journalist and author who served as The Capital Times’ city editor for a decade, died of cancer Saturday at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was 76.

“Ron was one of the smartest and most versatile journalists I knew,” Cap Times editor emeritus Dave Zweifel said Sunday. “Not only was he an expert at his craft, he cared deeply about it, just as he cared deeply about everyone around him. He could write headlines like no one else. He was bright, clever and fun. His passing leaves an enormous hole in our lives.”

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and his stepson, Benjamin. Details on services will be announced soon.

McCrea came from a long line of newspapermen. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, his grandfather Archie E. McCrea was editor of the Muskegon Chronicle. His father, Malcom R. McCrea, was editorial page editor of the Saginaw News and associate editor of the Toledo Blade. His mother, Eleanor Nelson, was a teacher.

He has a bachelor's degree in political science from Albion College and a master's degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He also did graduate study at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.