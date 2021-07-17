Roll on: Curbside Bicycles brings tune-ups to a curb near you

It’s 9 a.m. on a Monday morning, and Curbside Bicycles is open for business. On this particular day, owner Ian Oestreich has set up shop in front of Trader Joe’s on Monroe Street at the invitation of a friend who lives in the Monroe Commons condos above the grocery store.
Already, Oestreich has assembled his bike stand, unfurled his travel-friendly telescoping stool, laid out his arsenal of wrenches and chain lubricant, and posted a couple yard signs emblazoned with the words “Today only! Bike Tune-ups.”
His first customer, one of the half dozen who signed up in advance through the condo association, rolls up with a blue bike with a flat tire. As the customer explains that he doesn’t ride the bike as often as he’d like, Oestreich snaps a photo on his phone to help him remember whose bike is whose. With a few quick movements, he examines the brake pads and slips a flat metal tool into the bike’s chain to check its wear.
The bike will be ready in about an hour, he tells the man. Most tune-ups take him just 30 minutes.
Oestreich lifts the bike onto his mechanic stand and sets to work cleaning its frame and wheels. He pumps the tires, tunes the gears and brakes, tightens every bolt. He lubricates everything that should be lubricated, checking for safety.
This is a typical day for Oestreich, who launched his mobile bike maintenance business in April of 2020. He lost his job as a coach at Orangetheory Fitness when the pandemic hit, so he put the bike repair skills he’d learned as a kid to use doing tune-ups for his former coworkers.
Oestreich soon realized that many more people were eager to spend time outside during the pandemic. Plenty of people had bikes that had been collecting dust in their garages all winter — or much longer. They wanted to get them road ready, but bike shops often require customers to schedule tune-ups weeks in advance.
Enter Backyard Bicycles, which changed its name to Curbside Bicycles after Backyard Bikes & Sandwich Shop in Whitewater sent a cease-and-desist letter.
Three to four days a week, Oestreich drives his Subaru Forester to a different neighborhood, the custom-built leather-covered drawers in the back stocked with spare parts, tools loaded on top. In each neighborhood, he teams up with a local resident or neighborhood association, who publicizes the pop-up event through neighborhood Facebook pages, listservs and Nextdoor. That’s the only advertising he does.
“That way, my marketing is completely targeted. It's coming from a trusted source: a neighbor, rather than myself, who’s a random person. And it's 100% free,” Oestreich said. “I don't know of any other marketing technique that checks those boxes.”
Oestreich doesn’t set hours for the pop-up, but usually stops taking customers when he hits 15 bikes and calls it quits when the last bike is done. Each tune-up costs $75. Replacing things like inner tubes and chains costs extra. More than that and it’s a job for someone else.
“If your bike is falling apart and it needs all sorts of replacements, I don't do that,” Oestreich said. He specializes in speedy, nearby service for everyone from the occasional weekend rider to daily bike commuters.
It’s the perfect business model for the pandemic, he said. The business is entirely outside, with little customer contact required. And by traveling to residential neighborhoods, he meets customers where they are — which at the peak of the pandemic was mostly at home.
New year, new neighborhoods
By the time Orangetheory offered Oestreich his job back, he turned them down.
Curbside Bicycles “fully supports me,” he said. “I feel super fortunate. The fact that the pandemic was a boon to me is kind of an amazing phenomenon.”
Oestreich estimates he’s performed well over 1,000 tune-ups. And that’s not counting the work his first employee, a mechanic named Amber Heun, has done since he hired her earlier this year. With two mechanics, Curbside can offer two pop-ups on the same day, and Oestreich can take days off. For him, that means more time for riding.
“Last year I was very busy getting other people on their bikes but not so much myself,” Oestreich said. “Now I can practice what I preach.”
As more workers head back to their offices, Oestreich’s been looking for new ways to meet them where they are. So far, that means adding pop-ups at farmers' markets and breweries. Next year, it might mean partnering with big employers, tuning up employees’ bikes while they work. For bike commuters, he figures, that could be an ideal set-up. He’s also thinking about expanding to other areas, maybe Milwaukee or the suburbs of Chicago or the Twin Cities.
Earlier this year, Oestreich launched a second business, Dockside Madison, offering mobile boat detailing. For that, he hires others to do all the hands-on work. Eventually, Curbside Bicycles might follow that model too, with Oestreich swapping his mechanic role for a purely administrative one.
If that happens, Oestreich is not certain how he’ll spend the extra hours. But he’s done months-long backpacking trips through Europe, Australia and Indonesia before, and he’s eager to get back to Southeast Asia. “I always fill my time,” he said.
For now, he’ll be at the bike stand until demand dries up for the year; in 2020, that was around October. At that point he’ll head down to Arizona, where he can fix bikes all winter long.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Number one is definitely a sense of community. I love being in neighborhoods and getting to know people. And neighbors who post (about the pop-up) get to meet so many of their other neighbors that bring bikes over, so that's really cool to see. I personally feel so much more connected with the community, and I feel like people who get a tune-up from Curbside feel like they're a part of a fun community business as opposed to the bike shop down the street.
Also convenience. Let's say (a family) has four bikes and they can't transfer them because they have a bunch of sedans. Quite literally, they can't get the repairs that might be the difference between their brakes working and not. I bring bike shops into communities that wouldn't have otherwise had access to necessary bike repairs.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
I want Curbside Bicycles to change the way people think about getting bike repairs. Rather than having to bring your bike across town, wait three weeks, pay way too much and deal with a front desk person rather than the mechanic, now you can check the website, walk your bike a couple of blocks, get a same-day turnaround tune-up, and you get to talk to the mechanic to convey any concerns.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Don't be a wantrepreneur, be an entrepreneur. Don't sit around and say how you want to do something. Just do it. But also don't try to build out the perfect product to begin with.
There's a well-known concept called the MVP, the minimum viable product. What is the smallest thing that you could start doing to start getting customer feedback and getting your toes wet? For me, the MVP was going to somebody's house and tuning up one bike to keep them active during the pandemic.
Are you hiring?
Yes, but not for this year. For 2022. It’s a bit hard to hire for this. You’ve got to be good with your hands and preferably have past bike mechanic experience. You have to enjoy people and be personable: You can't be the type of mechanic where there's a reason you're in the back room. And you have to not want full-time work.
