Roll on: Curbside Bicycles brings tune-ups to a curb near you

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

I want Curbside Bicycles to change the way people think about getting bike repairs. Rather than having to bring your bike across town, wait three weeks, pay way too much and deal with a front desk person rather than the mechanic, now you can check the website, walk your bike a couple of blocks, get a same-day turnaround tune-up, and you get to talk to the mechanic to convey any concerns.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?

Don't be a wantrepreneur, be an entrepreneur. Don't sit around and say how you want to do something. Just do it. But also don't try to build out the perfect product to begin with.

There's a well-known concept called the MVP, the minimum viable product. What is the smallest thing that you could start doing to start getting customer feedback and getting your toes wet? For me, the MVP was going to somebody's house and tuning up one bike to keep them active during the pandemic.

Are you hiring?

Yes, but not for this year. For 2022. It’s a bit hard to hire for this. You’ve got to be good with your hands and preferably have past bike mechanic experience. You have to enjoy people and be personable: You can't be the type of mechanic where there's a reason you're in the back room. And you have to not want full-time work.

