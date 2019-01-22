A company that makes rodent control products was evacuated early Tuesday morning when workers inside the building hit a natural gas line, causing a rupture of the line.
Nobody was injured in the incident that happened around 4:15 a.m. at Bell Laboratories, 3699 Kinsman Blvd., Madison police said.
Police set up a perimeter around the building, just north of Madison College's Truax campus, while Madison Fire Department firefighters and Madison Gas and Electric crews worked at the scene.
The gas was shut off by fire crews.