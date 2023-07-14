After more than a decade of operating as a hair salon and spa at various locations on Madison’s South Park Street, Rockabetty’s is closing.

Angela Shulz, owner and stylist at Rockabetty’s and the salon’s only remaining full-time employee besides its cleaner, said she views the closure as bittersweet and a potential reliever of financial and mental stress. She’s selling the Rockabetty’s building to open her own home hair styling studio.

At one point, Rockabetty’s had eight full-time employees. But now it's difficult to attract and retain hairstylists, massage therapists, aestheticians and nail technicians. And while Shulz has retained most of her clients, some have spaced their appointments to save money.

That has left Shulz with a mortgage she can't afford.

“I think we were paying closer to $2,500 a month and now it’s $2,800 a month,” Shulz said. “The interest (mortgage) rate is 11.5% and has gone up 4 times in the last few months.”

With her home studio, which is under construction, she’ll be able to triple her income, she said. Shulz also runs a mobile hair and makeup service for weddings and rents out parts of her house on AirBnb.

She’s not alone in her challenges. Other salons and spas across Madison say that attracting staff, increasing commercial rents and rising interest rates are challenges they face as they try to provide services to their customers.

That could have to do with workers in service industries gravitating toward jobs that were more stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Nancy Wong, UW-Madison professor of consumer science.

“Perhaps these industries also do not pay as well,” she said, and salon owners are faced with the expense of raising wages and offering regular hours. That cost can be passed on to customers.

There’s also long lead times in becoming a certified stylist, aesthetician or massage therapist, Wong said, and the cost of attending beauty school has risen.

Aveda Institute Madison’s tuition for its cosmetology or hairstyling program is roughly $20,000, for instance, according to its website. When Schulz went to school in the ’90s, she recalls a much cheaper ride through school.

Wong said that the pandemic has also encouraged more do-it-yourself activity among consumers. Rather than turning to an aesthetician to get their makeup done, they choose a YouTube tutorial instead. Such consumer behavior could be affecting haircuts, facials and even massage.

“I think (these issues) will resolve as the market resolves,” Wong said. “These disruptions are going to take some time to play out."

‘We are not at full swing yet'

Autumn Burns, stylist, owner and manager at The Spa At Autumn Organics in Sun Prairie, said her business has 22 employees, including four full-time hair stylists and two full-time massage therapists. She would like a few more. The spa opened in 2010.

While she said business at the Sun Prairie spa is nearly back to normal, Burns spoke of her rent increasing from a total of $4,200 — the business takes up two floors — to $7,100.

Burns said her landlord greatly supported her during the throes of the pandemic, but she has had to raise prices on retail products.

What has helped the spa, Burns said, is its niche market of services in which organic and clean products are used. A lot of the business’s clients are cancer patients and people who deal with chronic pain conditions.

At Nogginz on State Street, owner and barber Koby Foytick said “we are not at full swing yet” in sales and growth compared with pre-COVID years.

Nogginz has eight full-time employees, including hairstylists and barbers. Foytik would like to hire a few more, he said. The salon has been on State Street since 2002 and caters mostly to UW-Madison students.

