Robinia using heated domes in its courtyard as winter attraction

Robinia Courtyard, home to Jardin, MadisonTap and Black Locust Cafe, has installed five heated, outdoor domes to provide customers with a unique winter dining experience, and to help raise money for local charities.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was expected to visit the domes Wednesday afternoon and make brief comments.

The domes opened Sunday for a pop-up event, said Brennan Balestrieri, who is doing publicity for Robinia.

The secluded domes hold eight people at a rental fee of $200 for 90 minutes. The cost includes keepsake mugs and a round of drinks.

The domes are modeled after winter igloos at The Next Whisky Bar at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., Coppa Club in London, and 230 Fifth in New York City. Café Benelux in Milwaukee calls theirs "Lux domes."

The domes at 829 E. Washington Ave., will be open throughout the season, with a focus on celebrating winter holidays. They can be booked online at robiniacourtyard.com.

Robinia's owners, Armando Magaña and Jon Reske, like the dome idea as a new way to help customers enjoy winter in Robinia's 3,000-square foot courtyard, Balestrieri said.