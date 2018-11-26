Two days after the death Saturday of Bishop Robert J. Morlino, his second-in-command was elected the temporary head of the Diocese of Madison and Morlino’s funeral Mass was set for next Tuesday at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church on the city’s Southwest Side.
A group of nine priests who make up the diocese’s College of Consultors voted unanimously Monday to elect Monsignor James Bartylla, the vicar general for the diocese, as the diocesan administrator, the diocese announced. Prior to his appointment as vicar general, Bartylla was the diocese’s vocations director and master of ceremonies to the bishop.
Morlino died Saturday at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison following what the diocese described as a “cardiac event” on Wednesday. Morlino, 71, had been the bishop for the diocese since 2003.
Bartylla’s election as the interim bishop is the start of what could be a two-year process for selecting a new bishop that ends when the pope makes his choice. That choice will likely create big changes for the diocese because Pope Francis has made it a priority to select bishops who are eager to carry forward his mission, according to the head of a Canada-based Catholic media group.
“The present pope has a real direct handle on all of this,” said Father Thomas M. Rosica, an adviser to the Vatican and the CEO of Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation.
That could be bad news for conservative Catholics who like the current vision for the diocese created by Morlino, who was a champion of traditional Catholic teachings. Morlino was often critical of the direction the more liberal Pope Francis was taking the Catholic Church.
“I don’t think the new bishop will differ from Pope Francis’ vision,” Rosica said. “Pope Francis has offered a very positive type of vision. It invites pastors who are close to the people and aren’t out doing their own thing.”
It usually takes a year before the selection process is completed but a number of factors can stretch the process to two years, according to Rosica. The church’s sex-abuse scandal could be one of those factors.
“They aren’t moving very quickly right now because the bishops of the United States are going through their own challenges,” Rosica said. “But I would think a priority would be given to the diocese and they will take all kinds of things into consideration.”
The next step in the process is for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to assess the needs of the diocese through questionnaires, Rosica said. At a later stage, potential candidates surface and recommendations are made by the archdiocese and sent to the Apostolic Nuncio, which is the pope’s ambassador to the United States.
After conducting investigations and interviews, the Apostolic Nuncio sends a list of three candidates to the Congregation for Bishops, an administrative body for the pope that oversees the selection of bishops. Besides the pope, the other key players in the selection process are the U.S. members on the Congregation for Bishops — Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich and Washington, D.C., Archbishop Emeritus Donald Wuerl.
But what role Wuerl can play is up in the air. He was forced to resign as the Washington archbishop after he was accused of mishandling priest sexual misconduct cases as a bishop in Pennsylvania. Some believe he should be kicked off the Congregation for Bishops and out of other influential posts he still holds.
Meanwhile, the Madison Diocese announced that Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki will preside over Morlino’s funeral Mass and Bartylla will deliver the homily.
Sioux Falls Diocese Bishop Paul Swain, who has strong ties to the Madison Diocese, will lead a prayer vigil for Morlino on Monday at the O’Donnell Chapel at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Road, from 1-7 p.m.
Swain worked for Morlino and his predecessor, Bishop William Bullock, at the diocese and eventually became vicar general before he was selected by Pope Benedict XVI as bishop for the Sioux Falls Diocese in 2006.