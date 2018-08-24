Flooding in Madison has already severely reduced traffic capacity on the Isthmus. Officials warned the extended travel delays in recent days are likely to continue into next week and urged drivers to seek out alternate routes.
To help move things along, parking won’t be allowed on Williamson Street until Aug. 31 so all lanes can be used for traffic. Parking also is not allowed on East Washington Avenue from Blair Street to Baldwin Street.
Also, Madison Metro is providing free rides throughout the weekend to minimize traffic congestion. The city is encouraging those who have the ability to work remotely or telecommute to do so through Wednesday.
Just as during a snow emergency, residents can park for free in city-owned parking garages during the current “flood emergency,” which is in effect through Aug 31.
There is no fee to park in the cashiered sections of the garages between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., but hourly rates apply before 9 p.m. and after 7 a.m.
Residents can also buy short-term passes to park in the garages. The passes cost $7 a day, and residents can choose the dates the pass is valid.
Many roads in Madison and Dane County remained closed Friday. Those include:
- East Johnson Street in both directions between North Baldwin Street and Fordem Avenue;
- East Washington Avenue, with intermittent lane closures depending on where flooding occurs, with severe traffic delays expected for the morning and afternoon rush hours;
- Livingston Street from Dayton Street to Williamson Street;
- Marston Avenue from East Johnson Street to Sherman Avenue;
- North Brearly Street from East Washington Avenue to East Mifflin Street;
- East Main Street, from Dickinson Street to the Yahara River;
- East Mifflin Street from Blount Street to Paterson Street;
- Deming Way, between Gialamas Way and Fourier Drive;
- Longmeadow Road near Stricker’s Pond.
In western Dane County, Highway 14 remains closed from Middleton to Black Earth, and Highway 69 remains closed from Highway PB to Highway 151. Stagecoach Road in Cross Plains between the railroad tracks and Highway 14 is closed beginning Saturday.
A portion of Highway 14 did reopen Friday morning between the Beltline and Pleasant View Road, and all ramps at the interchange for Highway 14 (University Avenue) and the Beltline and Greenway Boulevard and the Beltline have reopened.
Century Avenue in Middleton is closed from Branch Street to Old Creek Road because of a large sinkhole that formed due to flooding.
Other local roads and highways could be blocked by “road closed” barricades, so law enforcement officials ask drivers to respect the barricades and not drive around them.
Other closures include:
- Bike paths in and around the Isthmus;
- McCormick dog park;
- Bordner Park playground;
- Tenney Park shelter and lagoon;
- All boat launches and piers;
- All Dane County beaches.