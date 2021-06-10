Rise in catalytic converter thefts leaves few vehicles safe in Madison

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces the toxic gases and pollutants in a car’s exhaust and are made with palladium and rhodium. The price of palladium currently sits at $2,837.87 an ounce as rhodium prices have risen to $21,350.00 an ounce, roughly 11 times the price of gold.

Toyota Priuses are often targeted because their converters contain more precious metals than what are installed in most vehicles, and therefore catch a higher price from recyclers.

After the thief cuts away a converter, which can be sawed off in as little as two minutes, they can take them to a recycler and receive around $100 in exchange. The victim of the theft is left paying an estimated $1,000 to $3,000 for a replacement.

All Metals Recycling in Madison purchases catalytic converters starting at $5 and going up to $150 depending on the state of the part. While the recycling center requires proof of ownership for some items such as beer kegs and shopping carts, they hold that they have no way of determining whether or not converters are stolen.

“Every once and a while you get a detective coming by asking about copper or catalytic converters, but I’m not a judge or a jury,” an All Metals Recycling staff person said. “That’s not up to me.”