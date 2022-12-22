Ring in the winter solstice with lifestyle tips for finances, mental health, and sleep rountine

Every start to a new winter is essentially an early go at New Years resolutions:

“I’m going to start saving for the holidays.”

“I’m not going to let the shorter days affect me this year.”

“I’m going to start a new hobby.”

But then the 4 p.m. sunsets begin, and time suddenly no longer exists.

With Wednesday’s winter solstice officially marking the beginning of the winter season and the start of longer days, there is no more perfect time to realign goals.

Rewiring your thinking

Nothing sets you back financially like Christmas shopping, and nothing digs you in even deeper than taking a few days off for the holidays at the same time.

That’s why Bankrate, an online financial guide and calculator, has broken down a couple of tactics to make financing easier for the new year.

When it comes to financial health, households with an income below $50,000 consider money to be a negative factor of their mental health. Forty-nine percent of those respondents also said looking at their bank account was a trigger, according to a Money and Mental Health report Bankrate conducted with Psych Central.

The stress just gets more serious when you remember these financial stressors are only compounded with the ongoing rise of inflation.

Consolidating credit card debt is a great way to get a jump on paying off your debt sooner rather than later, with the avalanche and snowball methods being Bankrate’s recommended approach.

The avalanche method calls for borrowers to tackle their largest debt first, while the snowball method asks borrowers to pay their debt off incrementally.

If budgeting doesn’t come natural to you, try establishing a spending plan instead.

Despite spending plans essentially just being the inverse version of a budget, reframing how you track your spending allows you to think of the subject as something in your control as opposed to being at your bank account’s mercy.

Prepare for tomorrow

When most people think about sleep training, they think about babies.

But with the sun setting earlier and earlier in the day until now, it’s perfectly normal for your internal clock to feel out of whack — especially when it comes to your sleep schedule.

The body has many ways of signaling it’s sleepy, like the natural release of melatonin. But melatonin is also released when it gets darker out; meaning you’ll start feeling tired a lot sooner than usual.

Ironically, the best way to sleep-train yourself, according to Fortune, CVS’ online medical journal, is to revert to tactics most commonly used on babies, like listening to bedtime stories.

While bedtime stories children enjoy can give them something to dream about, listening to stories that bore you are even more effective as an adult.

Weighted blankets and and low temperatures can also inspire your body to take a long break. Bedrooms set for 65 degrees are best when it comes to triggering your sleep chemicals, according to the Sleep Foundation.

Mental health

With less sunlight in the winter months, seasonal affective disorder, or “seasonal depression,” mostly affects 18- to 30-year-olds, with three out of four of those affected being women, according to Mental Health America of Wisconsin.

Seasonal depression isn’t just about feeling more off than usual during the winter, it’s a chronically returning experience.

“A diagnosis of (seasonal depression) can be made after three consecutive winters of ... symptoms if they are followed by a complete remission of symptoms in the spring and summer months,” according to Mental Health America of Wisconsin.

Symptoms include depression, anxiety, lethargy, binge eating, insomnia and even extreme mood changes like periods of mania in the spring and summer.

Since the lack of sunlight is the main contributor to seasonal affective disorder symptoms, light therapy has been the most effective treatment “in up to 85 percent of diagnosed cases,” according to Mental Health America.

In less-severe cases, time outdoors and rearranging furniture to allow for light to come in has also shown to improve the overall mood of those affected by seasonal depression.

Celebrating the solstice

For many people celebrating the winter solstice in Madison this year, the occasion serves as a moment to reflect on the previous season.

At the Olbrich Park annual Winter Solstice celebration, the neighborhood comes together to dance around a bonfire while serving hot chocolate and dancing away the cold.

“The winter solstice ... is like when you go into kind of the quiet time of the year, more contemplative and reflective. Just nurturing that apart of ourselves,” Tyler Schueffner said.

