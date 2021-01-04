 Skip to main content
Rime ice's feathery crystals create a winter wonderland in Madison area
Southern Wisconsin was greeted with a real winter wonderland Monday morning. Upon closer inspection, one might notice the wintery covering isn’t snow at all, but layers of soft, feathery crystals. 

“We call it rime ice”, said National Weather Service lead forecaster for the Milwaukee/Sullivan office Mark Gehring. “Supercooled water droplets that are in fog, when it's below freezing.”

Rime Ice 010420 02-01042021165814

Rime ice has formed on the frozen tire tracks in the parking lot of the former 5100 Bar & Grill in McFarland on Monday.

Gehring said the super tiny liquid droplets are suspended in the air, and because it's below freezing, they immediately freeze into ice crystals when making contact with trees and other objects.

Two nights of freezing fog led to accumulations of the ice, bringing some normally unnoticeable objects into sight. The usually inconspicuous netting around the baseball field at Brandt Park in McFarland looked more like a wall Monday morning, and spider webs mimicked delicate strands of white beads.

Rime Ice 010420 09-01042021170352

Rime ice formed on the baseball fencing surrounding the playing field at Brandt Park in McFarland on Monday.

Rime ice typically has the appearance of ice needles or scales that appear white, as the ice crystals scatter the visible light,” Assistant Wisconsin State Climatologist Ed Hopkins said in an email. 

Rime Ice 010420 13-01042021170352

Rime ice covers one side of many cattails at McDaniel Park in McFarland on Monday.

Over the last several days, air temperatures in the Madison area have been in the low to mid 20s. In addition, the temperature of the trees and other vegetation is also subfreezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower). The air has become relatively humid due to the snow cover, with relative humidity values at the airport ranging between 95 and 100 percent," Hopkins wrote.

Rime Ice 010420 05-01042021165814

Rime ice resembles white feathers on tree branches at McDaniel Park in McFarland on Monday.

“Consequently, fog and mist have formed and been reported, which resulted in visibility levels falling to as little as one-quarter of a mile (Sunday) evening. Dense fog advisories were posted across a wide area of southern Wisconsin that have been in effect into today.” 

Rime Ice 010420 04-01042021165814

Due to two nights of freezing fog, rime ice has formed on vines and tree branches near Brandt Park in McFarland on Monday.

Hoarfrost looks similar to rime ice, and the National Weather Service's Gehring said it is possible that we have seen both over the last two days. Hoarfrost occurs when conditions are moist and just below freezing, but without any fog. That moisture will go from being water vapor — which is just moisture in the air — and then cools down enough and touches objects, forming basic crystals.

Gehring said these forms of ice can cause problems on the roadways.

Rime Ice 010420 03-01042021165814

“These droplets will freeze on the roads because the roads are below freezing. So then you'll start getting these ice crystals and frost formations on the roads, and you know obviously that can result in some vehicle slide-off and maybe even accidents unless the roads are treated," he said.

Rime Ice 010420 06-01042021165814

Tree branches are covered in rime ice at McDaniel Park in McFarland on Monday.

 

