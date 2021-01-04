Rime ice's feathery crystals create a winter wonderland in Madison area

“Consequently, fog and mist have formed and been reported, which resulted in visibility levels falling to as little as one-quarter of a mile (Sunday) evening. Dense fog advisories were posted across a wide area of southern Wisconsin that have been in effect into today.”

Hoarfrost looks similar to rime ice, and the National Weather Service's Gehring said it is possible that we have seen both over the last two days. Hoarfrost occurs when conditions are moist and just below freezing, but without any fog. That moisture will go from being water vapor — which is just moisture in the air — and then cools down enough and touches objects, forming basic crystals.

Gehring said these forms of ice can cause problems on the roadways.

“These droplets will freeze on the roads because the roads are below freezing. So then you'll start getting these ice crystals and frost formations on the roads, and you know obviously that can result in some vehicle slide-off and maybe even accidents unless the roads are treated," he said.