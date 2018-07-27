Scooby-Doo, where are you? Over here, on a stamp!
The lovable Great Dane has been immortalized on a U.S. Postal Service first-class stamp, in honor of the 50th anniversary of one of cartoondom's greatest crime solvers.
The forever stamp was introduced Friday across the country, including at ceremonies in Madison.
The stamp features Scooby with a watering can in mouth, watering a blossoming potted plant.
Scooby-Doo and his teenage friends, Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy, have been paw-deep in mysteries since 1969, with Scooby getting plenty of energy to solve the latest puzzle by chomping on Scooby Snacks.
The stamp is sold in sheets of 12 for $6, since the first-class forever stamp price is now 50 cents each.
Scooby joins a long list of cartoon characters on stamps, including Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Charlie Brown and Batman.