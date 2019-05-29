The only motors you'll hear along John Nolen Drive on Sunday will be from powerboats on Lake Monona, as Ride the Drive takes over the busy thoroughfare.
This is the 11th annual Ride the Drive, anchored by three city parks, Olin Park toward the south end of the drive, Brittingham Park in the middle and Law Park toward the north end.
The event is free, and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but John Nolen Drive will be shut down from Olin Avenue to East Wilson and Williamson Streets between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, wheelchairs, wagons and just plain walking people are all allowed on the drive, but cars, trucks, motorcycles, are not.
Also not allowed? Dogs.
Each park has activities, exhibits and food/drink vendors, ranging from climbing a rock wall to bike safety checks.
Water refill stations and restrooms are also available at each park.
For more information, go online to https://www.cityofmadison.com/news/ride-the-drive-2019-this-sunday