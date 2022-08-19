Ride Across Wisconsin returns; trail users cautioned

Bicyclists and spectators will be flocking to many state trails this weekend as part of Ride Across Wisconsin, a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bicycle Federation to promote biking opportunities across the state.

But the event also could cause congestion, and while spectators are encouraged at viewing points along the route, recreational trail users outside Madison might want to find other areas to explore.

This year’s 235-mile Ride Across Wisconsin route will take riders from La Crosse to Milwaukee on five state trails, including the Glacial Drumlin State Trail from Lake Mills to Waukesha. The 2022 event does not go through Madison or use the popular Capital City Trail.

The five trails used in the ride will continue to be open to the public, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends finding alternative forms of recreation because of the high density of bicyclists and onlookers expected, according to a DNR release.

Ride Across Wisconsin cyclists are expected on the following trails at approximately these times:

La Crosse River State Trail: Saturday, 5-9 a.m.

Elroy-Sparta State Trail: Saturday, 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (general users should avoid all use of the trail from 6-10 a.m.)

400 State Trail: Saturday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Glacial Drumlin State Trail (Lake Mills to Waukesha): Saturday, 1:30-7:30 p.m., and Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hank Aaron State Trail: Saturday, 4-9 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Ride Across Wisconsin draws cyclists from around the world, and “spectating is encouraged,” according to the DNR. Viewing locations to cheer on the riders are listed online at www.rideacrosswisconsin.com/route. A list of alternative trails to use this weekend is at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/findapark.