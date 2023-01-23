'Revolutionary': Remembering John Boyer, a pioneer for the deaf and blind in computer science

Where the likes of Louis Braille and Abraham Nemeth made it possible for the blind to read and perform mathematics, John Boyer took it a step further.

Boyer, a Madison resident who was pivotal in the development of STEM reading material for the blind, died on Jan. 17 from a bout of pneumonia. He was 86.

Born in rural Minnesota without the ability of sight, Boyer eventually lost his hearing from infection as a boy. From the 1960s onward, Boyer excelled as a computer programmer, a pioneer in a field then barely understood by the general public let alone widely accessible to the blind. Through Boyer's work, people who had lost their sight had greater access to science, technology, engineering and math literature.

Boyer's work as a programmer "enabled thousands upon thousands of blind people to advance in mathematics fields and get jobs in those fields, which was not possible before," said Marcia Carlson, his longtime friend.

"He foresaw very, very early that the use of computers was a way for people with disabilities, who are vastly underrepresented in the job force, to be able to work," Carlson said.

After learning Braille in his youth, Boyer grew frustrated by the lack of quality scientific reading material.

"This lack was to motivate me many years later to do something about it," Boyer wrote in a short autobiography on his company's website.

"I also established a lab in the basement and had dreams of becoming another Edison," he said.

Navigating an industry often driven by profit, Boyer insisted that his software be open-source and available to all, said Jack Schroeder, his former office manager and caretaker.

"He was determined that that would be his life's work ... and it's been adopted by nearly all the world's national blind libraries," Schroeder said.

In the '80s and '90s, Boyer managed a nonprofit, Computers to Help People, Inc., to help publish scientific books in Braille and to train those with disabilities to work with computers.

Yet the early 2000s arguably saw Boyer's greatest impact. Partnering with an international team, Boyer helped design Braille translation software that allowed the printing of high-quality graphics in Braille. Then, his company AbilitiesSoft, Inc. produced software that allowed the blind to read web pages via a Braille display.

By the mid-2010s, Boyer was developing the initial version of BrailleBlaster, a Braille transcription program that allows users to create and edit documents while interfacing with high-quality graphics and text.

"The way you can accomplish things as a blind and deaf person and to get around in life is amazing when you have the technology and wherewithal to push yourself to do it," said Sara Sandberg, Boyer's niece.

'Religious reawakening'

Like others who have left a lasting impact on the country, Boyer's drive to bring the information age to the blind earned him official recognition, with former President Barack Obama honoring him in 2012.

Beyond the successes of his life, Boyer persisted despite tragic personal loss.

While working at UW-Parkside, Boyer married his wife Hazel, adopting her son from a previous marriage.

But only a few years into the marriage, Hazel developed Lou Gehrig's disease and passed away in 1977. Her son, Bob, later developed the disease as well and died in 2001.

The loss of his wife drove Boyer into a "religious reawakening," he recounted in his brief autobiography. By the 1990s, he pursued becoming a deacon in the Catholic Church only to be rejected for his disabilities. He eventually launched an online ministry, writing about faith and politics through the final years of his life.

Sandberg remembers her uncle as "revolutionary" and awe-inspiring, especially to those who got to communicate with him either through writing letters in his hand or typing messages back and forth with him with computers and a Braille printer.

Others knew Boyer, who was more than six feet tall, from his walks with his seeing-eye dog, though those became less frequent after the dog's death and as his balance grew worse.

While people in the U.S. who are both deaf and blind number in the tens of thousands, Boyer knew he had to use his intellect and drive to help them and that it might not be done by anyone else, Schroeder said.

Even in the last days of his life, Boyer continued to receive questions about his work over email.

"I had this presumption that he was needy and incomplete without us, a sighted person," Schroeder said. "I realized that's on me, that's not on him. He taught me very much in that regard."

