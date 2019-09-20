An external review of the forceful June 3 detention of a black teenager in the midst of a mental health crisis has found Madison police actions "legally justifiable," but also says officers missed opportunities that might have led to a better outcome.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said the officers involved in taking the 17-year-old into custody committed two "minor violations" of the department's operating procedures, and that those involved in the incident will receive follow-up coaching and training.
He did not announce any disciplinary action against the officers, and police spokeswoman Gracia Rodreguez said the policy violations "did not result in any disciplinary action."
Video of the June detention — taken from inside the foster home where the teen lived — shows Sgt. Joseph Engler delivering three blows to the teen's head as three other officers try to restrain the teen.
Earlier in the day, the teen had been sent home from West High School after threatening staff, and once there threatened his foster father, a workman and police, according to police reports. He also spat at and struggled with officers for some 20 minutes before he was subdued by the blows to his head, according to police reports.
This story will be updated.