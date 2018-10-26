A retired veteran from Madison has claimed the $1 million prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.
Raymond Heft went to the Wisconsin Lottery office on Rimrock Road on Thursday to redeem the winning ticket, which he purchased at Pick ‘n Save, 2502 Shopko Drive.
That particular shopping area is turning out to be a lucky corner of the city, after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Mobil gas station near the supermarket, but the winning ticket was never turned in and it expired in February 2017.
Heft had five numbers correct but not the Powerball number, winning $1 million before taxes. If he had all six numbers including Powerball, he would have won $624 million.
The estimated jackpot Saturday night is $750 million, making it the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The largest jackpot, $1.53 billion in the Mega Millions game drawn Tuesday, went to a single ticket sold in South Carolina.
A ticket buyer in Mount Horeb won $1 million in the Mega Millions game on Tuesday.