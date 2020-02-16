Retired real estate leader Phillip Stark dies at 94

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He was active in the Madison community in many ways, including sitting on the board of directors of Madison Gas and Electric and serving as president of Blackhawk Country Club, where he was an avid golfer.

"When he was around, you really knew he was there," David Stark said. "Everybody knew him, like you couldn't go 10 steps without someone coming up and saying hello to him."

He also was active in Realtor organizations at the state and national level. He was president of the Wisconsin Realtors Association in 1972 and served as treasurer of the National Association of Realtors from 1983 to 1986, receiving its Distinguished Service Award in 1988.

"He spent a lot of time traveling for his work with NAR," his son said. "He loved it, and he made a lot of great friends."

His father also was involved with some 35 charities in one way or another because "anytime he would hear someone's story, he wanted to do something about it."

"He threw himself into everything and would get very passionate about it," David Stark said.

Stark is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jane, their three sons and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road. There will be a visitation before the service at 10 a.m., as well as at Cress Funeral Service in Middleton from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

