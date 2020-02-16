Retired real estate leader Phillip Stark dies at 94

Phillip Carl Stark, a World War II veteran widely known in the realty community, died Tuesday at age 94.
The Madison native was president of Stark Company Realtors, a local family real estate business, from 1965 until 1989. After Stark retired due to health reasons, the eldest of his three sons, David, took over the business.
"When I first started at the company, I worked in sales at a different office," David Stark said. "He didn't want me to be influenced by him. When he retired, he was really good at standing back and letting me do what I needed to do."
The company now has several branches, with its headquarters in Fitchburg, he said.
The business started with Phillip's grandfather and David's great-grandfather, Albert C. Stark, who was a reverend in Madison until 1908, when he retired from the ministry and opened a real estate business, according to the company's website. Phillip's father, Paul, was the next head of the company until he died of a heart attack in 1945.
Phillip was too young to run the company at that time, but was eventually named president in 1965.
Shortly after graduating from West High School, Stark served in the Army as a machine gunner in the 84th Infantry Division during World War II. He was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and earned a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.
He was active in the Madison community in many ways, including sitting on the board of directors of Madison Gas and Electric and serving as president of Blackhawk Country Club, where he was an avid golfer.
"When he was around, you really knew he was there," David Stark said. "Everybody knew him, like you couldn't go 10 steps without someone coming up and saying hello to him."
He also was active in Realtor organizations at the state and national level. He was president of the Wisconsin Realtors Association in 1972 and served as treasurer of the National Association of Realtors from 1983 to 1986, receiving its Distinguished Service Award in 1988.
"He spent a lot of time traveling for his work with NAR," his son said. "He loved it, and he made a lot of great friends."
His father also was involved with some 35 charities in one way or another because "anytime he would hear someone's story, he wanted to do something about it."
"He threw himself into everything and would get very passionate about it," David Stark said.
Stark is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jane, their three sons and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road. There will be a visitation before the service at 10 a.m., as well as at Cress Funeral Service in Middleton from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
