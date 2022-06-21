Retired police lieutenant, Southside Raiders co-director Wayne Strong dies

Wayne Strong, a retired Madison police lieutenant and longtime supporter of the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading Program who had a deep resume of civic involvement, died Monday. He was 62.

Strong, who made several bids for the Madison School Board and served as a community member on the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board, was a "lover of people," said Isadore Knox, the co-director of the Southside Raiders alongside Strong.

"He's always been committed to the community here on the South Side," Knox said. "He really loved young people. And he really supported them, sort of like a cheerleader of young people."

Knox met Strong through the community youth program more than 20 years ago — initially as a fan of the Raiders and their relationship grew stronger as Knox's nephews and own children joined the program, he said.

"I would say he's been like a brother to me over the years," Knox said.

Strong's wife, Terri, said that her husband "poured himself into that program."

"That was his life, honestly, from August to the end of October," she said. "He just wanted that program to be the best and wanted the kids to be the best individuals that they could be."

The couple's two children, Jessica and Byron, both went on to participate in college athletics. Jessica now works as a project manager in Virginia and Byron is a middle school teacher in Madison. The Strongs have three grandchildren as well.

"(Wayne) instilled in them hard work, making sure they get the education that they need to be successful in life, especially in athletics as well," Terri Strong said.

Retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray remembers Strong not just as a close personal friend whose children attended La Follette High School together, but also as a deeply involved community member with a passion for civic engagement.

"When Wayne came on, he immediately wanted to get involved in things in the (police) department — committees, groups — as well as things in the community," said Wray, who served as chief from 2004 to 2013.

"He was a confidant and friend and someone I relied on to give me honest and direct feedback even as the chief," said Wray, who retired from the department the same year Strong did. "He was not shy about presenting his perspective."

A native of Racine, Strong joined the Madison Police Department's recruitment class in 1989 and served in various roles, such as a neighborhood officer on the South Side, a sergeant and a lieutenant — the rank he retired at in 2013.

"Besides being a great family man — we're really close to their family — he really had this strong devotion toward young people," Wray said.

Strong, who first got involved with the Southside Raiders in 1995, had the ability to look for the positives in people and offer them a fresh start, Knox said. He was particularly motivated seeing the youth the pair would work with grow up into accomplished adults, Knox said.

"That always made Wayne feel good. He would always call me and we'd talk about where that person was and the person they became," Knox said. "I've been getting calls all day because he's certainly impacted a lot of young people's lives."

In 2013, Strong made the first of three attempts to win a seat on the Madison School Board, followed by unsuccessful bids in 2014 and 2020. Just under a year ago, Strong joined the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board as a community member.

"Wayne truly wanted to make Madison a better place, and he always tried to give a voice to marginalized communities," said State Journal Executive Editor Kelly Lecker. "He was a great listener who would consider all sides of an issue, then weigh in with thoughtful, well-reasoned opinions that reflected his broad knowledge of the issues. But more than that, he was a kind man who respected other viewpoints even if he didn’t agree with them. He will be missed at the State Journal."

Strong had a long history of civic involvement, serving stints on the board of directors for organizations like Just Dane (formerly Madison-area Urban Ministry) and The Road Home Dane County, a homelessness service provider. Over the years, he also sat on several advisory bodies for YWCA Madison, the Department of Public Instruction, Madison School District, state Legislature and other groups.

"He's so interwoven into the Madison community, but he does it and he has done it in such a way you don't even know he's involved in so much," Wray said. "He wasn't a kind of credit guy, he would just go do it."

As someone who sought answers to problems both locally and globally, getting involved came natural to Strong, Knox said.

"We used to have a lot of conversations about not just the community but things in society and how can things be better," Knox said. "He just loved people."

Terri Strong remembers her late husband as "a champion for social justice, a champion for civil rights."

"There was always a component of fighting for people that can't fight for themselves," she said.

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

