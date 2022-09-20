Retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to speak at UW Memorial Union

Scott Kelly, the former NASA astronaut who has orbited the globe 8,300 times, will give a free talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate's Distinguished Lecture Series.

Kelly will talk about his space travel during "An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly: The Sky Is Not The Limit," in Shannon Hall at the Memorial Union. The 90-minute talk will include a question-and-answer session.

No tickets are necessary. Admission is free and open to the public. The WUD DLS Committee will provide live captioning during the event. The lecture series was founded in 1987.

Kelly completed four space flights including two stays as commander on the International Space Station, one of which, in 2015, lasted a record-breaking 340 days. During his mission, "A Year in Space," he conducted three spacewalks and studied how longer periods in space affect the human body.

TIME Magazine documented his journey in a video series and an Emmy Award-winning PBS special.

Kelly put out the New York Times bestsellers, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery,” an autobiography chronicling his experience during his longest space trip, and "Infinite Wonder," a collection of his photographs from the International Space Station.

His most recent book, "Ready for Launch: An Astronaut’s Lessons for Success on Earth," also a NYT bestseller, was published in April.

"The best part was the challenge of doing something incredibly complicated and risky, working hard at it, and being successful," Kelly said in an interview with Harvard Business Review. "You’ve got to put a lot in, and you need the help of many, many people on the ground and in space to do it. So, there’s a lot of teamwork, a lot of collaboration."