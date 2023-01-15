Resurrecting Silvesterchlausen: New Glarus celebrates an old New Year's Day

Green wool, rafia yarn, leather masks covered in live moss, tree branches and 40-pound cowbells: That's all it takes to make a Wüeschte Silvesterchlausen costume, an Appenzell, Switzerland, specialty.

Or, in English: an ugly Silvesterchlausen costume.

America's little Switzerland, New Glarus, hosted its first celebration of Silvesterchlausen, which simply translates to New Year's Day.

The holiday has been a Swiss custom for so long that an exact beginning isn't known, but it's celebrated every Jan. 13 and dates back through the use of the Julian calendar.

In New Glarus' case, Silvesterchlausen was celebrated Saturday.

"Eastern Switzerland is (a majority of) farming, dairy communities — there's not a whole lot else going on this time of year," said Gregory Long, head organizer of the Silvesterchlausen celebration in New Glarus.

A member of New Glarus' Männerchor and Jodlerklub, a men's choir yodeling club, Long chose to organize a local celebration after being enamored with how strange the tradition is.

"When I saw it in Appenzell, Switzerland, for the first time I was immediately struck with how beautiful and weird and different it was," Long said before getting in costume.

"(When it comes to) Switzerland, a lot of people think cheese, Heidi, and cows and alphorns, but this is something that's deeply Swiss, but so different and so unusual. It just gives people a different dimension of what Swiss culture is."

Working with fellow members of his choir group and the Swiss Center of North America at 507 Durst Road in New Glarus, Long organized a yodeling path for he and his fellow Wüeschte performers.

Despite the loud noise and intricate costumes, Silvesterchlausen is a really simple holiday.

To celebrate the new year, groups of six will dress up in one of three distinct costumes, or characters, before spreading joy and cheer with the overwhelming noise of their jingle bells and 40-pound cow bells.

The three categories are: Schöne, Schö-Wüeschte and Wüeschte.

Beautiful, pretty ugly and ugly.

"We have large headdresses made out of tree branches and holly berries and milkweed, just whatever you'll find in the forest," Long said. "We want to make (the costumes) as big and ugly as possible.

"It's really a way to get out, be out with friends and family. And just have an excuse to have a party and go nuts."

The kooky holiday definitely sparked just the right amount of curiosity, even managing to surprise Andre Renia, 22, who's from Switzerland and visiting his uncle in the area.

Renia was no stranger to the holiday. The costumes, on the other hand, were new.

"This is the first time I've heard of something like this," Renia said from Dirty Dog Taphaus, 101 Sixth Ave., the third yodeling stop in downtown New Glarus. "There are a few different Silvester traditions, but this is one of the more obscure ones."

Many from Madison also wanted to experience the event out of curiosity.

Sandy Waity, 56, was most intrigued by the oral tradition behind it, and wanted to get a taste of the unique style of singing, along with friends Andrea Ziegler, 60, and Lauri Gustafson, 63.

"It just sounded interesting. It's something to do, and it's always fun coming out to New Glarus," said Gustafson.

Ziegler, who is half-Swiss herself, had known of the holiday in the past, but with this being the only Appenzell-like Silvesterchlausen celebration in the West, she wanted to tag along.

"It's special," said Ziegler.

