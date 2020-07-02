Resurfacing to close portions of Southwest Commuter Path next week

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Resurfacing will close two portions of the Southwest Commuter Path next week, the city of Madison announced.
Closed from 9 a.m. Monday through about 5 p.m. Friday will be sections of the path from Odana Road to Glenway Street and Commonwealth Avenue to Prospect Avenue.
Signed detours will be posted for both sections, with a map of the closures on the city website.
In addition, the path connections located at South Prospect Avenue and at Harrison Street will be resurfaced.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today