Resurfacing to close portions of Southwest Commuter Path next week
Resurfacing to close portions of Southwest Commuter Path next week

Biking on the Southwest Commuter Path, State Journal generic file photo
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Resurfacing will close two portions of the Southwest Commuter Path next week, the city of Madison announced.

Closed from 9 a.m. Monday through about 5 p.m. Friday will be sections of the path from Odana Road to Glenway Street and Commonwealth Avenue to Prospect Avenue.

Signed detours will be posted for both sections, with a map of the closures on the city website.

In addition, the path connections located at South Prospect Avenue and at Harrison Street will be resurfaced.

