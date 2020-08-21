‘Resigned’ but ‘hopeful’: Dane County’s most liberal voters react to Biden nomination

Burden said there will be "disgruntlement" among liberals in the county who don't think Biden is pursuing an aggressive enough agenda, particularly on issues like policing and health care.

"But I still think that the strong desire to remove Trump is just so unifying for anyone on the left end of the spectrum that there's going to be a lot of support for Joe Biden, maybe not for him as a candidate, but as a way to vote against Donald Trump," Burden said.

In the most recent UW-Madison poll, Biden led Trump 49% to 43% among registered voters in Wisconsin — a state Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago.

'Harm reduction'

To many of the most liberal voters, it's not that they want to vote for Biden, but they view they have to.

UW-Madison students Hazel Behling, 20, and Lexi Nelson, 19 — both Democratic socialists — said they plan to vote for Biden, but that in doing so they'll be abandoning or pushing off some of the changes they care about most.

Nelson thinks that access to health care should be a right. Behling wants nationwide criminal justice reform and an overhaul of the immigration system. They wanted Sanders or Warren to become the nominee.