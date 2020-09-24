Residents in online hearing call for cuts to Madison police budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With protesters taking to the streets across the country to protest police treatment of Black people — but gunfire, car thefts and some other serious crimes on the rise in Madison — residents called on city officials to reduce local police funding and redirect it to housing, mental health treatment and other services.

"I believe we need a city budget that reflects an ethic of care, not an ethic of punishment. We have so many needs in the community right now: health care, housing, mental health, child care, public health, education, addiction. The list could go on," said Amy Owen. "If we can shift funding from the current proposed police budget to initiatives in these areas, the costs of arrests and incarceration could go down."

Owen and others spoke during a 90-minute, online public hearing Thursday by a subcommittee of the city's Public Safety Review Committee, which since the election of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her appointment of a prominent local police critic to the committee last year has taken a more muscular approach to its oversight of Madison's police force.