Residents evacuated after car crashes into downtown building
A car crashed into a downtown business and residential building, triggering an evacuation early Monday morning. 

The Madison Fire Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on the corner of Williamson Street and South Baldwin Street at around 4:21 Monday morning, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page. 

Upon arrival, they found a single vehicle with a single occupant who crashed their car into the building, according to the post. 

Madison firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution due to structural damage. No injuries were reported, according to the post. 

