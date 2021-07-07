Residents displaced after fire heavily damages home, RV on North Side, Madison Fire Department says

Two adults and their dog weren’t injured, but they were displaced from their North Side residence after a fire early Wednesday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Shasta Drive for a structure fire involving a single-family home and a recreational vehicle at 12:21 a.m. and arrived at 12:24 a.m., Fire Department spokesman John Kosmatka said in a report.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing an “orange glow” outside their home, and residents of the home that was on fire were awakened by smoke alarms and got out safely with their dog, Kosmatka said.

Firefighters on arrival found heavy fire in the front of the home that was spreading around the exterior from the garage area and up to the roof line, with an RV parked in the driveway also on fire, Kosmatka said.

Fire crews began attacking the blaze from outside, including using Engine 10’s “Deck Gun” to attack heavy flames near the chimney. During their efforts, a propane tank ruptured, but a quick transition was made to an interior attack and the fires were extinguished, Kosmatka said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning. Damage was at more than $200,000, and the Red Cross was assisting the family, Kosmatka said.

